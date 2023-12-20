DXC Technology CEO Mike Salvino Resigns; Names Raul Fernandez Interim CEO; Confirms Q3 Outlook

(RTTNews) - DXC Technology Company (DXC), an IT company, announced on Wednesday that its President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Mike Salvino resigned, effective immediately. Salvino will remain in an advisory role until March 31, 2024.

He will be replaced by Raul Fernandez, a current board member as the interim President and CEO with immediate effect.

Lead Independent Director David Herzog has been named as Chairman of the Board.

Raul Fernandez is the Vice Chairman and co-owner of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, a private partnership that owns some of Washington DC's sports franchise.

The company is on the look out for a successor CEO.

Further, the tech company affirmed its guidance for the third quarter. It continues to expect Non-GAAP EPS in the range of $0.75 to $0.80 and Revenue in the range of $3.32 billion to $3.37 billion.

On Tuesday, DXC shares closed at $25.03, up 1.83% on the New York Stock Exchange.