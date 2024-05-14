|
14.05.2024 16:22:31
Dynavax Receives FDA's CRL Regarding Four-Dose Heplisav-B Vaccine For Hemodialysis Patients
(RTTNews) - Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX), Tuesday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a Complete Response Letter or CRL regarding the company's supplemental Biologics License Application to include a four-dose Heplisav-B vaccine in the treatment of hemodialysis patients.
In the letter, the FDA noted that the application didn't provide enough data supporting a full evaluation of the effectiveness or safety of the treatment due to the destruction of several data source documents by a third-party clinical trial site operator, the company stated.
Also, the health regulator said that the number of participants in the trial was insufficient to evaluate the safety of the treatment.
However, the biotechnology company added that the letter does not affect the approved indication for the vaccine in the U.S., the European Union, and Great Britain.
Currently, Dynavax's stock is moving down 1.27 percent, to $10.89 on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dynavax Technologies Corpmehr Nachrichten
|
07.05.24
|Ausblick: Dynavax Technologies legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.02.24
|Ausblick: Dynavax Technologies öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Dynavax Technologies Corpmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dynavax Technologies Corp
|10,02
|-0,64%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schwächer -- DAX im Plus -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt gibt nach. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich freundlich. Die Wall Street zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte stärker. An den Märkten in Fernost herrschte am Mittwoch nur wenig Bewegung.