03.09.2024 13:47:10

Dyne Therapeutics Reports Positive Data From Phase 1/2 DELIVER Trial Of DYNE-251 In DMD

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) revealed new clinical findings from its Phase 1/2 DELIVER trial of DYNE-251 for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy also known as DMD. The results indicated remarkable dystrophin expression and functional enhancements across various cohorts.

In the trial's 20 mg and 10 mg/kg cohorts, key findings included a mean absolute dystrophin expression of 3.71% in patients receiving the 20 mg/kg dose, with an adjusted value of 8.72% for muscle content. DYNE-251 also showed a favorable safety profile, with most treatment-related side effects being mild or moderate. Significant improvements were recorded in several functional measures for both the 20 mg/kg and 10 mg/kg cohorts, such as the North Star Ambulatory Assessment, Stride Velocity 95th Centile, 10-Meter Walk/Run Time, and Time to Rise from Floor.

The company announced its intention to commence registrational cohorts within the DELIVER trial and aims to provide an update regarding the registration process by the end of 2024.

Additionally, Dyne Therapeutics is advancing its ongoing Phase 1/2 ACHIEVE trial for DYNE-101, targeting myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Dynegy Incmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Dynegy Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Blicke auf US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX und DAX vorbörslich etwas tiefer -- Börsen in Asien in Rot
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften sich zum Handelsbeginn am Freitag mit leichten Verlusten präsentieren. Die Börsen in Asien bewegen sich am Freitag im Minus.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen