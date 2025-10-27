Dynegy Aktie

Dynegy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1J5JU / ISIN: US26817R1086

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
27.10.2025 21:36:27

Dyne Therapeutics Surges 41% As Analysts See Upside From Novartis-Avidity Deal

(RTTNews) - Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) jumped 41.24% to $24.18, gaining $7.06, after Jefferies analysts said the company could benefit from Novartis' acquisition of Avidity Biosciences. Analysts noted that the deal validates the potential of RNA-based therapies for neuromuscular diseases, an area where Dyne is advancing its own clinical programs.

The firm said the acquisition underscores "strategic interest and long-term value" in RNA therapeutics, boosting investor confidence in Dyne's platform. Shares of Avidity have gained 140% year-to-date following the announcement, while Dyne's stock has rebounded into positive territory for 2025.

On Monday, DYN opened at $18.75, reached a high of $24.50 and a low of $18.60, compared to a previous close of $17.12 on the NasdaqGS. Trading volume surged well above average. The stock's 52-week range is $9.65 - $30.27.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Dynegy Incmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.