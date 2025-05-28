elf Beauty Aktie
WKN DE: A2ARZ4 / ISIN: US26856L1035
29.05.2025 00:55:49
E.l.f. Beauty, Inc Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - e.l.f. Beauty, Inc (ELF) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $28.25 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $14.53 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.
Excluding items, e.l.f. Beauty, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $45.23 million or $0.78 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to $332.645 million from $321.143 million last year.
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $28.25 Mln. vs. $14.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.49 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue: $332.645 Mln vs. $321.143 Mln last year.
