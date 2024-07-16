e-therapeutics plc, Results of Annual General Meeting and Appointment of Jeremy Punnett to the Board of Directors

16th July 2024

ISIN: GB00B2823H99

JPJ:ETX

e-therapeutics plc

("e-therapeutics" or "ETX" or the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting and Appointment of Jeremy Punnett to the Board of Directors

London, UK, 16 July 2024 – E-Therapeutics plc, a company integrating computational power and biological data to discover life-transforming RNAi medicines, announces that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions, as set out in the Notice of Meeting, were duly passed.

The Annual General Meeting votes were as follows:

Resolution Votes For % Votes Against % Abstentions Resolution Result Ordinary Resolution 1 479,716,672 100 0 0 0 Passed Ordinary Resolution 2 479,716,672 100 0 0 0 Passed Ordinary Resolution 3 479,716,672 100 0 0 0 Passed Ordinary Resolution 4 479,716,672 100 0 0 0 Passed Ordinary Resolution 5 479,716,672 100 0 0 0 Passed Ordinary Resolution 6 479,716,672 100 0 0 0 Passed Special Resolution 7 479,716,672 100 0 0 0 Passed

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeremy Punnett to the Board of Directors. Jeremy is a fund manager at M&G Investment Management Limited (“M&G”) where he is responsible for pre-IPO and growth equity investing, having previously worked on corporate governance and public and private transactions for the public equities business. Since joining M&G in 2019, Jeremy has been involved in numerous private and public investment transactions. He led the most recent investment by M&G in e-therapeutics and was involved in the previous private placement.

Before joining M&G, Jeremy began his career as a strategy consultant for KPMG and PA Consulting, later working for a private shipowner in a variety of strategic roles and running a listed oil and gas shipping investment trust. Jeremy is a Chartered Financial Analyst and holds an M.Sc in Economic History from the London School of Economics, an MBA from Manchester Business School, and an M.Com in International Business from the University of Auckland.

About e-therapeutics plc

e-therapeutics plc ("ETX") uniquely combines computation and RNAi to discover and develop life-transforming medicines. ETX's proprietary RNAi chemistry platform, GalOmic™, enables generation of specific, potent, and durable siRNA therapeutics for effective silencing of novel gene targets in hepatocytes. The cutting-edge HepNet™ computational platform allows ETX to discover better medicines faster through generation of novel insights and increased automation across all stages of drug development. HepNet™ encompasses an extensive hepatocyte-specific knowledgebase and a suite of advanced AI-driven approaches which enable identification of novel gene targets, rapid target-indication assessment, and predictive in silico siRNA design. The Company has specialist expertise and a robust position in applying computation to biology. Its computational approaches have been extensively validated through generation of data from pipeline programs and successful drug discovery collaborations with biopharma companies, such as Novo Nordisk, Galapagos NV, and iTeos Therapeutics.

Leveraging the combined capabilities of HepNet™ and GalOmic™, ETX is progressing a therapeutic pipeline of highly differentiated RNAi candidates across a variety of therapeutic areas with high unmet need. The Company has generated positive proof-of-concept data on preclinical assets in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD), haemophilia, heart failure, and cardiometabolic disease, further validating its computationally enhanced approach to research and development. ETX is currently progressing its GalOmic™ therapies towards the clinic with its most developed assets, ETX-312 for MASH and ETX-407 for dry AMD, at the IND-enabling stage.