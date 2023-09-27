E3 Lithium to Livestream Inaugural Investor Day on October 4

E3 LITHIUM LTD. (TSXV: ETL) (FSE: OW3) (OTCQX: EEMMF), "E3 Lithium” or the "Company”, Alberta’s leading lithium developer and extraction technology innovator, invites investors and interested parties to join the livestream of its inaugural Investor Day on Wednesday, October 4. The event will commence at 2 p.m. MT (4 p.m. ET).

During E3 Lithium’s Investor Day, management will provide fulsome updates on the business and attendees will be invited to ask questions during the Q&A session. Interested parties may also submit questions in advance to investor@e3lithium.ca.

Details

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Time: 2 p.m. MT / 4 p.m. ET

Please click here to join the live webcast: Link

Attendance is limited to 1,000 guests

Special offer for virtual attendees: Limited edition E3 Lithium apparel will be offered to those who join the livestream on October 4, while quantities last. Virtual attendees will be required to submit their mailing address to receive the item. More details will be provided by the moderator when the livestream starts.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the event, an archived webcast will be made available on E3 Lithium’s website.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chris Doornbos, President & CEO

E3 Lithium Ltd.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium is a development company with a total of 16.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) Measured and Indicated and 0.9 million tonnes LCE Inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta. As outlined in E3’s Preliminary Economic Assessment, the Clearwater Lithium Project has an NPV8% of USD 1.1 Billion with a 32% IRR pre-tax and USD 820 Million with a 27% IRR after-tax1. E3 Lithium’s goal is to produce high purity, battery grade lithium products to power the growing electrical revolution. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Lithium has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world.

1: The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Clearwater Lithium Project NI 43-101 technical report is amended Sept 17, 2021. Gordon MacMillan, P.Geol, QP, Fluid Domains Inc. and Grahame Binks, MAusIMM, QP (Metallurgy), formerly of Sedgman Canada Limited (Report Date: June 15, 2018, Effective Date: June 4, 2018 Amended Date: September 17, 2021). The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the North Rocky Property, effective October 27, 2017, identified 0.9Mt LCE (inferred). The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Bashaw District Project, effective March 21, 2023, identified 16.0Mt LCE (measured & indicated). All reports are available on the E3 Lithium’s website (e3lithium.ca/technical-reports) and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Offering and the proposed use of proceeds therefrom. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company’s brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, delays in obtaining required regulatory approvals, failure to satisfy closing conditions in respect of the Offering and other risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that all conditions precedent to the completion of the Offering (including the receipt of all requisite regulatory approvals) will be satisfied in a timely manner; and general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230927483539/en/