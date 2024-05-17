Eagle Materials Announces Plans to Modernize and Expand Its Cement Plant in Laramie, Wyoming

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) today announced plans to modernize and expand its Laramie, Wyoming cement plant and related distribution facilities, which provide cement to several markets, including the growing northern Colorado area, Nebraska, Utah and Wyoming.

The modernized plant and an additional cement distribution facility in northern Colorado will incorporate state-of-the-art technology maximizing operating efficiencies which will further strengthen Eagle’s low-cost producer position. The expansion will increase the plant’s annual manufacturing capacity by 50% to approximately 1.2 million tons of cement and is expected to reduce manufacturing costs by approximately 25%. Expected cost reductions from the modern kiln line will be generated by replacing the use of solid fuels with lower cost alternative fuels and natural gas, simplified maintenance programs, and improved operating efficiencies. Additionally, the CO 2 intensity from the Laramie, Wyoming facility is expected to decline by nearly 20% once the project is complete. The project investment, which includes an additional distribution facility in northern Colorado, is estimated to be approximately $430 million. The existing plant, which became operational in 1927, has an annual capacity of 800,000 tons of cement. Planning for the project has been completed, primary regulatory approvals have been received and construction is expected to begin immediately with startup scheduled for the second half of calendar year 2026.

With this expansion, Eagle re-emphasizes its commitment to be the cement supplier of choice in the Mountain Region, including the key cities of Denver and Salt Lake City, meeting the expected increase in demand for cement more broadly and to reduce the intensity of carbon emissions from its facilities.

About Eagle Materials Inc.

Eagle Materials Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of heavy construction products and light building materials. Eagle’s primary products, Portland Cement and Gypsum Wallboard, are essential for building, expanding and repairing roads and highways and for building and renovating residential, commercial and industrial structures across America. Eagle manufactures and sells its products through a network of more than 70 facilities spanning 21 states and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Visit eaglematerials.com for more information.

