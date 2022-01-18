Eagle Unveils Commercial Availability Of Vasopressin

(RTTNews) - Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) on Tuesday announced the commercial availability of its recently approved drug, Vasopressin, an A-rated generic alternative to Vasostrict, with six-months of marketing exclusivity.

The move follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory approval for Eagle's Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for vasopressin.

Vasopressin is indicated for use to increase blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock and who remain hypotensive despite fluids and catecholamines.

Eagle was first-to-file an ANDA referencing Par Pharmaceutical, Inc.'s Vasostrict for the 20 units per ml presentation. Last year, the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware held that Eagle's proposed vasopressin product does not infringe any of the patents Par asserted against Eagle.

"Par's appeal of the District Court's ruling remains pending, and Eagle will continue to vigorously defend against such appeal," Eagle said in a statement.