Eastman Chemical Company Announces Early Tender Results for 3.800% Notes Due 2025

Eastman Chemical Company (the "Company” or "Eastman”) (NYSE: EMN) today announced the early tender results for the previously announced cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer”) to purchase up to an aggregate principal amount of $250,000,000 (the "Tender Cap”) of the Company’s outstanding 3.800% Notes due 2025 (the "Notes”).

The following table sets forth some of the terms of the Tender Offer:

Title of

Security CUSIP / ISIN

Number Principal

Amount

Outstanding Tender Cap

(Principal Amount) U.S.

Reference

Treasury

Security Fixed

Spread Principal

Amount

Tendered

at Early

Tender

Deadline Principal

Amount

Accepted Proration

Factor(1) 3.800% Notes due 2025 277432AR1 / US277432AR19 $ 699,992,000 $ 250,000,000 1.750% UST

due 03/15/2025 22.5 bps $ 276,887,000 $ 250,000,000 90.28% (1) Rounded to nearest hundredth of a percentage point.

The Tender Offer commenced on July 29, 2024, and will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 26, 2024, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Company (the "Expiration Date”). The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are described in the Offer to Purchase, dated July 29, 2024 (the "Offer to Purchase”).

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 9, 2024 (the "Early Tender Deadline”), according to information provided by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender agent and information agent for the Tender Offer (the "Tender and Information Agent”), $276,887,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Tender Offer. Withdrawal rights for the Notes expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 9, 2024.

The "Total Consideration” for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will be determined in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase by reference to the fixed spread for the Notes specified in the table above and on the front cover of the Offer to Purchase plus the yield to maturity based on the bid side price of the U.S. Treasury Reference Security at 10:00 a.m., New York City time, today, and includes an early tender premium of $30 per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes accepted for purchase. The Company expects to announce the pricing of the Tender Offer and the amount of Notes accepted for purchase later today.

Only holders of Notes who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their Notes at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline are eligible to receive the Total Consideration for the Notes accepted for purchase. Holders of Notes purchased will also be paid accrued and unpaid interest (rounded to the nearest cent) on such Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase from and including the most recent interest payment date up to, but not including, the Early Settlement Date.

On August 14, 2024, the Company expects to pay for the Notes that were validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline and that are accepted for purchase (such date, the "Early Settlement Date”).

The purchase of all of the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Tender Offer would cause the Company to purchase Notes with an aggregate principal amount in excess of the Tender Cap. Accordingly, the Notes will be purchased on a pro rata basis up to the Tender Cap in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase by reference to the "Proration Factor” specified in the table above. Since the Tender Offer was fully subscribed as of the Early Tender Deadline, the Company will not accept for purchase any Notes validly tendered after the Early Tender Deadline.

The Company has retained Barclays Capital Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC as dealer managers (the "Dealer Managers”) for the Tender Offer.

For additional information regarding the terms of the Tender Offer, please contact: Barclays Capital Inc. at (800) 438-3242 (toll-free) or (212) 528-7581 (collect); J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at (866) 834-4666 (toll-free) or (212) 834-3554 (collect); or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC at (800) 624-1808 (tollfree) or (212) 761-1057 (collect). Requests for documents and questions regarding the tendering of Notes may be directed to the Tender and Information Agent at (800) 967-4614 (toll-free), (212) 269-5550 (toll) or email at EMN@dfking.com.

