Eastman Honored as a 2024 VETS Indexes 4-Star Employer

Eastman is proud to announce that the company has earned the designation of VETS Indexes 4-Star Employer for 2024. The award recognizes Eastman’s commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community.

"We value the many unique skills that veterans bring to Eastman, and we appreciate the significant contributions they have made to our organization,” said Travis Smith, Senior Vice President of Additives & Functional Products and executive sponsor for Eastman’s veterans resource group. "We are honored by this recognition from VETS Indexes for our commitment to supporting veterans, active-duty service members, and reservists and creating a welcoming environment for them at Eastman.”

"The extraordinary efforts of Eastman to hire, retain, and support veterans and the military-connected community have earned the organization one of our highest awards,” said George Altman, president of VETS Indexes. "Competition for the VETS Indexes Employer Awards was tougher than ever in 2024, as a record number of organizations participated. Even with hundreds of employers in the running, the veterans program at Eastman stood out from the rest. Congratulations to Eastman on this outstanding achievement!” Altman said.

The VETS Indexes Employer Awards program has set a new standard in veteran employment data. This in-depth survey and recognition program analyzes employers’ policies, practices, and outcomes in detail, across the following 5 categories:

Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring

Veteran employee development and retention

Veteran-inclusive policies and culture

Support for members of the National Guard and Reserves

Military spouse/family support

For more information about the process and methodology behind the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, please click this link: https://vetsindexes.com/employer-awards-methodology.

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company’s innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2023 revenue of approximately $9.2 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

About VETS Indexes: VETS Indexes is a leading voice on veteran employment issues, overseeing the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, hosting the Employing U.S. Vets Conference, unearthing unique and unprecedented data on veteran employment through the Veteran Employment Benchmarking Service, and developing custom indexes, linked to financial products, that track the performance of the publicly traded companies that have established themselves as the best employers for veterans. Learn more about us at VETSIndexes.com.

