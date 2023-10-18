Eastman Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2023

Eastman (NYSE: EMN) today announced it has been recognized as part of 3BL’s Top 100 Corporate Citizens listing for 2023. The ranking recognizes outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies. Eastman was ranked number 16 on the 2023 list overall and number two in the materials sector.

"Being a good corporate citizen has been central to who we are for over 100 years,” said Mark Costa, Eastman board chair and CEO. "This recognition reaffirms the commitments we’ve made to solving the world’s greatest challenges by creating sustainable materials and solutions. Eastman’s strategy is focused on leading principles where our purpose, leadership and actions continue to guide us toward carbon neutrality, circularity and caring for society. Our teams have been working incredibly hard on these challenging issues and we are honored to be named by 3BL to this important list.”

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is based on 184 ESG factors in seven pillars: climate change, employee relations, environment, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and ESG performance.

Using a methodology developed by 3BL, all Russell 1000 Index companies are researched by ISS ESG, the responsible investment research arm of Institutional Shareholder Services. There is no fee for companies to be included in 100 Best Corporate Citizens. To compile the ranking, corporate data and information is obtained from publicly available sources only, rather than questionnaires or company submissions. Data and information used in the 2023 edition of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking was collected between July 2022 to July 2023.

About Eastman

?Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company’s innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2022 revenues of approximately $10.6 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

