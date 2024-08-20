Eastman Names Iké Adeyemi as Chief Legal Officer

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) today announced that Iké Adeyemi will join the company on Sept. 9, 2024, and will serve as Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary.

"Iké is a seasoned leader with a wealth of global experience across diverse industries and legal disciplines. She has a proven track record of delivering strategic and impactful business outcomes, building high-performing teams, and partnering effectively with boards and senior executives,” said Mark Costa, board chair and chief executive officer. "Iké also brings a strong commitment to ethics, diversity, and sustainability, which aligns with our values and culture. I am delighted to welcome Iké to our executive leadership team and look forward to working with her to advance our purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way.”

Adeyemi joins Eastman from The Clorox Company, where she served as vice president, corporate secretary, and associate general counsel since December 2020. In this role, she led a broad team of legal professionals and oversaw legal support for corporate, finance, tax and treasury matters, corporate governance, SEC reporting, ethics & compliance, global trade compliance, and enterprise risk management, among other responsibilities.

Prior to joining Clorox, Adeyemi was the head of legal, corporate/M&A at BHP Billiton, a leading natural resources company, based in London. She advised senior leadership on a diverse range of cross-border corporate matters, with a primary focus on international public and private M&A transactions, including divestments, spinoffs, acquisitions, and joint ventures. She joined BHP Billiton in 2011 and was promoted to head of legal, corporate/M&A in 2018.

Earlier in her career, Adeyemi also worked at the law firms of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom in the U.S. and White & Case LLP in London. Adeyemi holds a J.D. from Harvard Law School and an A.B. in History from Harvard University.

