|
25.03.2024 14:55:57
Eastman Receives Up To $375 Mln DOE Fund For Second U.S. Molecular Recycling Project
(RTTNews) - Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) on Monday announced that its second U.S. molecular recycling project has been chosen by the Department of Energy or DOE to enter negotiations for up to $375 million in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act as part of the Industrial Demonstrations Program.
The second U.S. molecular recycling facility is at its Longview, Texas location, and is expected to have the capacity to recycle around 110,000 metric tonnes of difficult-to-recycle plastic waste.
This investment is projected to create more than 200 permanent, well-compensated jobs in the Longview community, along with approximately 1,000 temporary construction jobs.
By utilizing Eastman's next-generation methanolysis technology, this project is expected to reduce carbon emissions in PET production. The recycled PET is estimated to have over 70 percent reduced carbon emissions compared to fossil virgin production, with a total reduction of approximately 90 percent when factoring in avoided emissions.
Additionally, Eastman secured substantial state and local tax incentives totaling around $70 million to support the project.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eastman Chemical Companymehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Eastman Chemical Companymehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eastman Chemical Company
|91,26
|4,04%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerkürzte Karwoche: ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX erneut mit Rekordhoch -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Markt tendiert am Dienstag seitwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex befindet sich weiter auf Rekordkurs. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentieren sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche uneins.