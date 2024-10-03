|
03.10.2024 16:00:00
Eastman Schedules Third-Quarter 2024 Financial Results News Release and SEC Form 8-K Filing, Teleconference and Webcast, and Release of Additional Information
|
Financial Results Release:
|
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024
Approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time
Via wire distribution and www.eastman.com,
News Center and SEC Form 8-K filing.
|
|
|
Advance Slides, Webcast and
Teleconference:
|
Friday, Nov. 1, 2024
8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Via listen-only live webcast and teleconference.
|
Teleconference Pre-Registration:
|
To speed up connecting into the teleconference, a pre-registration link for participants is available below. Upon registration, participants will receive unique dial-in information via email.
https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=b465560a&confId=71287
|
|
|
Replay:
|
A webcast replay, as well as a replay in downloadable MP3 format, will be available at investors.eastman.com.
|
|
|
|
Telephone replay available continuously beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Nov. 1, 2024, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, Nov. 11, 2024, Toll Free at +1 (866) 813-9403, passcode 986486.
