EasyJet Q3 Headline Pre-tax Profit Climbs; Confirms Positive FY24 View

(RTTNews) - Airline easyJet plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter group headline profit before tax climbed 16 percent to 236 million pounds from last year's 203 million pounds.

Group headline EBIT improved 16 percent from the prior year to 234 million pounds, and Group headline EBITDAR was up 14 percent to 423 million pounds.

Group revenue in the quarter increased 11 percent to 2.63 billion pounds from prior year's 2.36 billion pounds. The growth mainly reflected an increase in passengers of 8 percent to 25.3 million, growth in ancillary revenue per seat and the continued growth of easyJet holidays.

During the quarter, easyJet flew 28.1 million seats, a 7 percent increase on the same period last year. RPS increased by 1 percent year-on-year.

The company said demand for easyJet's primary airport network continues to grow.

easyJet further said that bookings for the fourth quarter continue to build, with 69 percent now sold, a growth of 1 percentage point year-on-year with 7 percent more capacity on sale. easyJet has currently sold 1.5 million more seats for peak summer compared to the same point in time last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company continues to see positive results, expecting capacity of around 100 million seats.

Johan Lundgren, CEO of easyJet, said, "Our strong performance in the quarter has been driven by more customers choosing easyJet for our unrivalled network of destinations and value for money. This result was achieved despite Easter falling into March this year, demonstrating the continued importance of travel and this means we remain on track to deliver another record-breaking summer, taking us a step closer to our medium term targets."

