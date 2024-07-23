Eaton Recognized in Three Countries as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE: ETN) today announced its commitment to inclusive strategies and programming for people with disabilities has earned high scores on three Disability Equality Indexes® (DEI), a benchmarking tool that measures workplace inclusion.

"We are always looking at where we can expand inclusion,” said Cindy Fisher, vice president, Global Inclusion and Diversity. "We’ve found new ways to encourage employees to share their needs and challenges with us anonymously through our global survey—and we’re responding. We complete the DEI because we are committed to equity, inclusion and transparency and know there is more work to be done.”

The DEI was launched in 2015 by Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) to measure inclusive workplace policies. Companies that score 80 or higher are recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion. In 2024, the DEI expanded beyond the United States to include seven new countries, including India and Brazil.

Eaton’s recent achievements are the latest in its journey. Earlier this year, Eaton received dual honors for its commitment to inclusion and diversity, earning a perfect score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the eighth time and the Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion. Eaton was also named one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity. To learn more about Eaton’s I&D strategy, please review its recent Global Inclusion and Diversity Transparency Report.

