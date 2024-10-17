Eaton’s Katrina Redmond named among Women Impact Tech’s 2025 Women of Impact for championing diversity and inclusion in technology

Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer Katrina Redmond has been recognized as one of Women Impact Tech’s 2025 Women of Impact.

The list honors the standout women who are going above and beyond, making strides to promote diversity, inclusion, and gender equity in the technology space and leading the charge for the next generation of women technology leaders to thrive.

"Since joining Eaton three years ago, Katrina has been a catalyst for driving significant and transformative change within our IT function and across the enterprise,” said Craig Arnold, Eaton chairman and chief executive officer. "She’s a supportive ally and mentor to those who aspire to leadership roles and other key positions inside our company and is committed to helping foster a culture of innovation and inclusivity. This well-deserved recognition is a testament to her significant contributions to this work.”

Katrina has spent her career empowering and advocating for diversity and inclusion in technology fields. She has continued to demonstrate her commitment through her words and actions as an executive leader.

At Eaton, Katrina spearheaded the formation of IT councils dedicated to retaining and advancing diverse talent in technology careers. The councils launched several initiatives, including a mentoring program for women, virtual learning and career events, and a Women in Technology Leadership cohort.

Women Impact Tech sought out women who have made significant impact on an individual or in the technical space, paving the way for other women in the field. The Top 50 Women of Impact were chosen by a distinguished panel of judges from various organizations who’ve worked independently to evaluate each nominee.

"Celebrating and supporting the women breaking barriers, paving paths, and uplifting other women around them is central to our mission. We are immensely proud and grateful for these incredible women, and it is a privilege to honor their achievements,” says Paula Bratcher Ratliff, Women Impact Tech’s CEO and President.

View the entire Women of Impact list here: 2025 Women of Impact.

