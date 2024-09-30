|
30.09.2024 14:13:44
EchoStar To Divest DISH DBS Business To DIRECTV
(RTTNews) - EchoStar Corp. (SATS) and DIRECTV Monday announced a definitive agreement, by which DIRECTV will acquire EchoStar's video distribution business DISH DBS, including DISH TV and Sling TV, for a nominal price of $1, plus the assumption of DISH DBS's net debt.
The deal is projected to reduce EchoStar's total consolidated debt by $11.7 billion, and decrease its refinancing needs by approximately $6.7 billion through 2026.
This acquisition is expected to relieve significant financial pressures on EchoStar, enabling the company to focus on launching a nationwide 5G Open RAN wireless service to compete with major carriers. The deal will also strengthen EchoStar's Boost Mobile brand as the fourth major facilities-based carrier in the U.S. Additionally, EchoStar plans to leverage its satellite assets to develop innovative direct-to-device solutions.
The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EchoStar Corp (A)mehr Nachrichten
|
08.08.24
|Ausblick: EchoStar A veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.05.24
|Ausblick: EchoStar A informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu EchoStar Corp (A)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|EchoStar Corp (A)
|24,60
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schlussendlich stabil -- ATX schließt in Grün -- DAX geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- Shanghai Composite legt letztlich kräftig zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam zum Wochenstart nur schwer vom Fleck. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte im Minus. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Montag zurückhaltend. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung.