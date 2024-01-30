Ecolab To Buy 1,000 Plus Ford F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E To Accelerate Electrification Of Fleet

(RTTNews) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL), a provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions, Tuesday said it will buy Ford Motor Co.'s (F) more than 1,000 F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E vehicles with a view to accelerate the electrification of its sales and service fleet in North America.

The company has selected Ford's commercial division, Ford Pro, for the electrification process, which begins in California with the conversion of its sales and service vehicles to electric vehicles or EVs by 2025.

The company said it targets to complete North American fleet electrification by 2030.

Ecolab will purchase and deploy more than 1,000 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro trucks and Mustang Mach-E SUVs. This would be the largest all-electric sales and service fleet in California.

Ecolab estimates that electrification can lower overall costs, with internal financial models forecasting a lower total cost of ownership over the life of the vehicles compared to ICE vehicles.

Ecolab expects to potentially save around 50% in annual fuel costs per 2023 F-150 Lightning Pro truck, a savings of around $1,400 in fuel per vehicle each year. Once vehicles are deployed, Ecolab plans to use Ford Pro productivity software and service solutions to manage and maintain its California fleet.

Ford Pro offers a full suite of charging and telematics software that Ecolab will use to help the business maximize vehicle performance and fleet productivity.

According to Ecolab, the move to EVs is a crucial step in its efforts to achieve net-zero emissions globally by 2050.

Ecolab, which has a business relationship with Ford since 1925, currently operates more than 10,000 light-duty vehicles in its North American fleet, 95% of which are Ford vehicles.