ECS Named AWS Managed Service Provider for Ninth Consecutive Year

ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and digital transformation solutions, has been named an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner for the ninth consecutive year. ECS delivers AWS cloud solutions through premier consulting, audited managed services, and the optimized, value-added resale of the entire global AWS product catalogue. ECS has also been awarded AWS Premier Consulting Partner status for an eighth consecutive time.

To achieve these designations, ECS met strict AWS program requirements, including a third-party audit in which the company demonstrated operational excellence and value-added delivery across its AWS offerings. Passing this audit displays ECS’ expertise in guiding customers through all phases of the cloud adoption lifecycle, from plan and design through migration, build, and optimization.

"ECS feels privileged to, once again, complete a rigorous AWS audit process that demonstrates our ability to deliver next-generation MSP capabilities,” said Ross Serino, vice president of Cloud Operations at ECS. "AWS enables us to take advantage of elasticity and security to provide stable, secure environments, accelerating our customers’ journeys toward their business goals. Combined with the thought leadership of our Cloud Center of Excellence and our philosophy of continuous innovation, the ECS-AWS partnership is poised to deliver critical value for our shared customers for a ninth consecutive year.”

About ECS

ECS, ASGN’s federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,900 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions, including technology and creative digital marketing, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT consulting. For more information, please visit asgn.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230712518364/en/