ECS Receives Seventh Top Workplaces Award From The Washington Post

ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions and ASGN (NYSE: ASGN) brand, has won its seventh Top Workplaces award from The Washington Post. ECS is one of 250 organizations, across four size categories, to receive 2024 Top Workplaces recognition.

To determine Top Workplaces award winners, The Post gathers input from tens of thousands of Washington-area employees through a 24-question survey. Employees rank their organizations on issues such as employee development, employee appreciation, pay, and work-life balance.

ECS is dedicated to enhancing the employee experience through continuous investment. The company actively supports ongoing employee training, skill growth, and education. Employees have the opportunity to nominate charitable causes for quarterly fundraising drives, with ECS supporting them with matching donations. Additionally, the annual ECS Pitch Day event allows employees to present new product and service ideas, offering a chance to bring these innovations to life. Finally, the company supports 10 diverse employee resource groups (e.g., Women Professionals, Black Professionals, LGBTQIA+ Professionals) that foster an inclusive and supportive culture.

"Winning another Top Workplaces award is an honor, but it’s also an illustration of the excellence, drive, and commitment to building community that our ECSers bring to work every single day,” said John Heneghan, president of ECS. "ECS will continue to invest in our employees to help them bring their best selves to the table, but ultimately, it’s their commitment to making that vision a reality that makes ECS such a great place to work.”

To learn more about ECS’ track record of workplace and other awards, please visit ASGN’s Sustainability website to review the 2023 ESG Report at asgn.com/esg/sustainability.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements made in this news release are "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our anticipated financial and operating performance. All statements in this news release, other than those setting forth strictly historical information, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results might differ materially. For a full list of risks and discussion of forward-looking statements, please see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC on February 23, 2024. We specifically disclaim any intention or duty to update any forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

About ECS

ECS, ASGN’s federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has nearly 4,000 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offerings. For more information, please visit www.asgn.com.

