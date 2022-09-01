ECS Wins $53M Recompete Supporting US Transportation Command’s (USTRANSCOM) Global Air Transportation Execution System (GATES)

ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and digital transformation solutions, has won a five-year recompete contract valued at $53M in support of the USTRANSCOM Global Air Transportation Execution System (GATES).

GATES manages all air and sea cargo and passenger movements for Department of Defense (DoD) missions, enabling operators at air and sea ports to manage the movement of cargo to its ultimate destination. GATES also provides passenger processing capabilities, including required checks with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and mission-specific In-Transit Visibility (ITV) data for USTRANSCOM and other United States Combatant Commands.

ECS will provide Agile software development to sustain and enhance GATES operations for a worldwide user base, as well as help desk and engineering support. ECS will migrate additional capabilities to the cloud and improve the Agile software development processes.

"It’s a privilege to continue to support GATES, providing the cargo and passenger management capabilities necessary for USTRANSCOM to project and sustain the Joint Force,” said John Heneghan, president of ECS. "We enable continuous integration and delivery of applications so GATES can iterate at the speed technology evolves.”

"With our demonstrated expertise in Agile software development, GATES has seen quicker iterations and faster technological development, fewer bugs in the field, and the modernization of legacy systems,” said Luis Colon-Castro, vice president of Mission Systems at ECS. "We look forward to continuing our support for these essential enterprise applications.”

About ECS

ECS, ASGN’s federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,500 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. For more information, visit asgn.com.

