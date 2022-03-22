Edison Investment Research Limited: Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR): Financial and strategic progress

London, UK, 22 March 2022

Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR): Financial and strategic progress

Supermarket income REIT (SUPR) showed a strong H122 financial performance, driven by accretive portfolio growth alongside index-linked rental growth. The prospects for this to continue are well supported by structural trends in the market. SUPR continues to identify accretive acquisition opportunities while its recent admission to the Premium Segment of the LSE and Investment Grade credit rating provide additional flexibility and depth to its funding strategy.

SUPR provides visibility of income and DPS growth with good Inflation protection. The prospects for further capital growth are also favourable. The FY22 target DPS of 5.94p represents a yield of 4.9%, in line with a selected peer group of other long-income REITs and supporting the c 7% premium to end-H122 NAV.

Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Martyn King +44 (0)20 3077 5745 financials@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv