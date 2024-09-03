Edison issues report on Georgia Capital (CGEO)

03.09.2024 12:34:54

Edison Investment Research Limited
03-Sep-2024 / 11:34 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 3 September 2024

 

Georgia Capital’s (GCAP’s) net asset value (NAV) per share decreased by 12.8% quarter-on-quarter in Q224 in Georgian lari (down 16.5% in sterling terms). This was mostly due to the widening of bond yields and credit spreads amid the latest political turmoil in Georgia. The de-rating of Bank of Georgia’s (BoG’s) shares had a 7.1pp impact on GCAP’s NAV, while higher discount rates applied to value the private portfolio companies contributed a further 7.5pp drag. Meanwhile, portfolio companies continue their expansion and dividend distributions, with GEL105m collected by GCAP to 12 August 2024, and management reiterated its dividend income outlook of GEL180–190m in FY24 (c 5% yield on the opening portfolio value). GCAP has recently increased its share buyback programme, with US$16.7m remaining to be repurchased as of 30 August 2024.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

