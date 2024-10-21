21.10.2024 16:24:50

Edison issues report on Ocean Wilsons Holdings (OCN)

Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison issues report on Ocean Wilsons Holdings (OCN)

21-Oct-2024 / 15:24 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 21 October 2024

 

Edison issues report on Ocean Wilsons Holdings (OCN)

Edison issues report on Ocean Wilsons Holdings (LSE: OCN)

Ocean Wilsons announced today that it has agreed to sell its 56.47% stake in Wilson Sons to SAS Shipping Agencies Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, for R$4.4bn (equivalent to R$17.50 per share). The consideration will be converted into US dollars, which, at the current exchange rate, implies a purchase price of US$768m. The transaction is expected to trigger a Brazilian withholding tax liability of up to US$142m and to ultimately realise net cash proceeds of ‘at least US$593m’. The transaction is expected to complete in H225. A ‘meaningful’ proportion of the proceeds will be returned to shareholders and some may be reinvested in Ocean Wilsons.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

 

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X  www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2012803  21-Oct-2024 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2012803&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ocean Wilson Holdings Ltd.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ocean Wilson Holdings Ltd.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ocean Wilson Holdings Ltd. 14,35 -2,05% Ocean Wilson Holdings Ltd.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison im Blick: US-Börsen zum Handelsende uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt in Rot -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Dienstag Verluste. Auch der deutsche Leitindex hat seine anfänglichen Gewinne abgegeben. Die US-Börsen konnten sich am Dienstag nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden unterdessen keine einheitliche Richtung.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen