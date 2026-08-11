London, UK, 11 August 2026

Edison issues report on Target Healthcare REIT (THRL)

Edison issues report on Target Healthcare REIT (LSE: THRL)

Target Healthcare REIT generated a Q426 accounting total return of 2.5%, taking the FY26 total to 11.6%. Even more impressive, this has been generated with a relatively low level of gearing (end-Q426 net LTV of 16.1%) as the company makes progress with redeploying the proceeds of the late 2025 portfolio sale. We expect organic, inflation-indexed rental growth and accretive capital recycling to drive consistent earnings and growth, uncorrelated with, and independent of, heightened economic uncertainties.

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