Target Healthcare REIT Aktie

Target Healthcare REIT für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PNL8 / ISIN: GB00BJGTLF51

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11.08.2026 16:54:43

Edison issues report on Target Healthcare REIT (THRL)

Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison issues report on Target Healthcare REIT (THRL)

11-Aug-2026 / 15:54 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 11 August 2026

 

Edison issues report on Target Healthcare REIT (THRL)

Edison issues report on Target Healthcare REIT (LSE: THRL)

Target Healthcare REIT generated a Q426 accounting total return of 2.5%, taking the FY26 total to 11.6%. Even more impressive, this has been generated with a relatively low level of gearing (end-Q426 net LTV of 16.1%) as the company makes progress with redeploying the proceeds of the late 2025 portfolio sale. We expect organic, inflation-indexed rental growth and accretive capital recycling to drive consistent earnings and growth, uncorrelated with, and independent of, heightened economic uncertainties.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

 

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X  www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2380902  11-Aug-2026 

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Target Healthcare REIT PLC Registered Shs 1,13 0,33% Target Healthcare REIT PLC Registered Shs

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