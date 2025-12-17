VietNam Aktie

VietNam für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PE3T / ISIN: GG00BJQZ9H10

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.12.2025 12:04:03

Edison issues report on VietNam Holding (VNH)

Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison issues report on VietNam Holding (VNH)

17-Dec-2025 / 11:04 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 17 December 2025

 

Edison issues report on VietNam Holding (VNH)

Edison issues report on VietNam Holding (LSE: VNH)

Vietnam’s healthy economic progress continues despite the recent global tariff turmoil, with 7.9% GDP growth in the first nine months of 2025 (9M25). This has been accompanied by a strong rally in local equities since May 2025, albeit with a significant contribution from a narrow set of stocks. Given VietNam Holding’s (VNH’s) active and unconstrained strategy, it holds only one of these names. Therefore, its NAV total return (TR) performance of 2.8% in sterling terms for the 12 months to end-November 2025 was below that of the broader market (31.1%). That said, its annualised five-year NAV TR of 13.3% is in line with the Vietnam All-Share Index’s (VNAS’s) return of 13.4%, as the fund outperformed the index in each year between 2021 and 2024, showcasing VNH’s stock-picking expertise.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

 

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X  www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2247282  17-Dec-2025 

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu VietNam Holding Limited Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu VietNam Holding Limited Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

VietNam Holding Limited Registered Shs 4,08 -0,97% VietNam Holding Limited Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 50
14.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.12.25 KW 50: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12.12.25 KW 50: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen geben nach -- ATX letztlich kaum verändert -- DAX schließt unter 24.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Mittwoch seitwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex Verluste einsteckte. An der Wall Street geht es abwärts. In Fernost dominierten die Bullen das Börsengeschehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen