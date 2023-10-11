London, UK, 11 October 2023

Edison issues review on BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (BRGE) manager Stefan Gries seeks high-quality growth stocks that he can hold for the long term. The manager prides himself on being an investor in businesses, not a trader in shares and stresses that his selective approach of focusing on the best businesses that are based in Europe means that investors do not need to have a positive view on the European economy to consider the trust. BRGE has a solid five- and 10-year record of outperformance versus the Europe ex-UK market, despite a difficult period in 2022 when growth stocks came under pressure in a rising interest rate environment. The trust also ranks favourably versus the averages of its peers in the AIC Europe sector over the last one, three, five and 10 years.

Gries has the opportunity to invest in companies located in emerging European countries. However, given his highly selective approach and that Russia is now uninvestable following the invasion of Ukraine, all of BRGEs holdings are in developed European countries

