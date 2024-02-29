|
29.02.2024 12:27:02
Edison issues review on The Law Debenture Corporation (LWDB): One plus one equals three
|
Edison Investment Research Limited
London, UK, 29 Februar 2024
Edison issues review on The Law Debenture Corporation (LWDB): One plus one equals three
FY23 results for The Law Debenture Corporation (LWDB) show this well-proven, rare combination of a UK investment trust and the cash-generative professional services operating business (IPS) continuing to generate strong results. Performance was ahead of the broad UK equity market benchmark, within which IPS growth was just above the upper end of its mid- to high-single digit growth target and DPS was increased by 4.9%. The results build on LWDB’s long-term record of outperformance versus the benchmark and peers and above average DPS growth.
The portfolio is 88% invested in UK equities, of which c 50% is in larger companies and the balance in small- and mid-cap companies. UK equity valuations are very low in absolute and relative terms. The LWDB prospective P/E is less than 10x and the portfolio yield is the highest since 2008, with much better cover. The investment managers see strong opportunities across the market but particularly in heavily sold domestic earners, especially among smaller stocks. They expect the UK economy will continue to perform better than expected as interest rates begin to fall and real income rebuilds. Regardless, they are focused on companies rather than the economy and identify many good quality, well-managed businesses, with strong prospects or recovery potential that is far from reflected in their valuations.
Click here to view the full report.
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website
About Edison: As a content-led investor-relations business, Edison helps companies stand out and meet the right shareholders. Edison’s integrated investor relations solution combines expert analyst content, digital targeting and active investor engagement. This drives liquidity and valuations by building bigger, better informed and more engaged investor audiences globally.
Edison has a proven history of increasing liquidity and valuations for its clients. Edison’s content can be viewed by all investors, anywhere in the world.
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.
For more information, please contact Edison:
Martyn King +44 (0)20 3681 5700 investmenttrusts@edisongroup.com
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/
Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res
YouTube http://www.youtube.com/edisonitv
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
1848615 29-Feb-2024
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Law Debenture Corp PLCmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Law Debenture Corp PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Law Debenture Corp PLC
|9,05
|1,69%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX höher erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich weiter auf Rekordkurs -- Asiens Märkte fest - Nikkei klettert auf neues Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird fester erwartet, während der deutsche Leitindex neue Rekorde ins Visier nehmen dürfte. An den Börsen in Fernost geht es am letzten Handelstag der Woche derweil ebenfalls bergauf, in Tokio werden neue Rekorde erklommen.