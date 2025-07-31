Edison issues report on The Law Debenture Corporation (LWDB)

Law Debenture Aktie
WKN: 889113 / ISIN: GB0031429219
|
31.07.2025 17:18:33
|
Edison Investment Research Limited
London, UK, 31 July 2025
Edison issues report on The Law Debenture Corporation (LSE: LWDB)
The Law Debenture Corporation (LWDB) delivered a very strong performance in the six months to 30 June 2025 (H125), building on its already strong long-term track record. The share price total return of 14.2% was 5.1pp ahead of the benchmark, while the professional services business (IPS) grew revenues, earnings and operational fair value. The Q1 DPS was 4.7% ahead of last year. The prospects for continued growth in IPS look good, and the portfolio managers remain positive about the prospects for the mostly (89%) UK investment portfolio.
Click here to read the full report.
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.
For more information, please contact Edison:
+44 (0)20 3077 5700
Connect with Edison on:
LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/
YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
2177928 31-Jul-2025
