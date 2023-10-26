26.10.2023 14:20:26

Edison issues update on Impact Healthcare REIT (IHR): On track to meet dividend target

Impact Healthcare REIT’s Q323 total return was 2.6%, or 8.5% over the first nine months of the year (9M23). With rent cover continuing to strengthen, rent collection back to 100% and 98% of drawn debt fixed or hedged, the company is well on track to meet its FY23 DPS target of 6.77p (+3.5%), fully covered by adjusted ‘cash’ earnings, with a yield of 8.6%.

The FY23 DPS target represents an attractive yield of 8.6% and we forecast continued growth in adjusted ‘cash’ earnings. Meanwhile, the shares trade at a c 30% discount to EPRA NTA per share. 


