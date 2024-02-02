London, UK, 2 February 2024

Edison issues update on Ocean Wilsons Holdings (OCN): Strategic options being considered

Ocean Wilsons Holdings’ (OCN’s) strategic review remains ongoing. Despite the review and the potential for value realisation, OCN still trades at a c 51% discount to its value, which we believe is 2,564p.

To value OCN we have taken the last published equity value (30 June 2023), excluding minorities, of US$565.2m, or £444.1m. We have then subtracted the equity value at the same date of OCN’s 57% stake in PORT3 of £206.2m, leaving an equity value of OCN (ex PORT3) of £237.9m. We have then added back the current market value of OCN’s 57% stake in PORT3 and arrived at a market value of OCN of £906.7m (or 2,564p/share), against a current market capitalisation of £443.8m (1,255p/share). This implies that OCN trades at a 51.1% discount to its market price value. Our forecasts have been updated to reflect the Q323 results.

Click here to view the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

