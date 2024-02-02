|
02.02.2024 13:18:00
Edison issues update on Ocean Wilsons Holdings (OCN): Strategic options being considered
|
Edison Investment Research Limited
London, UK, 2 February 2024
Ocean Wilsons Holdings’ (OCN’s) strategic review remains ongoing. Despite the review and the potential for value realisation, OCN still trades at a c 51% discount to its value, which we believe is 2,564p.
To value OCN we have taken the last published equity value (30 June 2023), excluding minorities, of US$565.2m, or £444.1m. We have then subtracted the equity value at the same date of OCN’s 57% stake in PORT3 of £206.2m, leaving an equity value of OCN (ex PORT3) of £237.9m. We have then added back the current market value of OCN’s 57% stake in PORT3 and arrived at a market value of OCN of £906.7m (or 2,564p/share), against a current market capitalisation of £443.8m (1,255p/share). This implies that OCN trades at a 51.1% discount to its market price value. Our forecasts have been updated to reflect the Q323 results.
Die Wall Street zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche mit grünen Vorzeichen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zog vor dem Wochenende an. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.