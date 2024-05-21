|
21.05.2024 12:07:43
Edison issues update on Triple Point Social Housing REIT (SOHO): Strong rent growth and improving rent collection
|
Edison Investment Research Limited
London, UK, 21 Mai 2024
Edison issues update on Triple Point Social Housing REIT (SOHO): Strong rent growth and improving rent collection
Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s (SOHO’s) Q124 update confirms a continuing improvement in rent collection. The newly set FY24 DPS target is unchanged compared to FY23 at 5.46p as the board considers the impact of asset sales and transfers. This represents a yield of 9.0%. Strong indexed rental income continues to support income and capital values.
The targeted DPS represents a yield of 9% and, despite a share price recovery from a low point of c 42p in April 2023, the shares continue to trade at an almost 50% discount to NAV.
Click here to view the full report.
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website
1907775 21-May-2024
