Edwards Lifesciences Expands Structural Heart Portfolio With Acquisitions of JenaValve and Endotronix

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) today announced investments that reflect the company’s deep commitment to advancing patient care through structural heart innovation, addressing large unmet patient needs and supporting sustainable long-term growth.

Edwards has entered into an agreement to acquire JenaValve Technology, a pioneer in the transcatheter treatment of aortic regurgitation (AR), a deadly disease that impacts a significant and growing population and is largely untreated today. JenaValve presented positive results of its U.S. pivotal trial for the treatment of symptomatic, severe AR in high-risk patients late last year. As the pioneer in valve innovation for more than 60 years, Edwards believes it is uniquely positioned to lead this next frontier of aortic valve disease treatment. Edwards anticipates FDA approval of the JenaValve Trilogy Heart Valve System in late 2025, which will represent the first approved therapy for patients suffering from AR.

Building on an investment made in 2016, Edwards has exercised its option to acquire Endotronix, a leader in heart failure (HF) management solutions. Many structural heart patients Edwards serves today also suffer from HF with limited options. This acquisition will expand Edwards’ structural heart portfolio into a new therapeutic area to address the large unmet needs of patients suffering from HF. Last month, Endotronix received FDA approval for Cordella, an implantable pulmonary artery pressure sensor allowing early, targeted therapeutic intervention. A CMS national coverage determination is expected in early 2025.

"These acquisitions expand our opportunities to address the unmet needs of aortic regurgitation and heart failure patients around the world,” said Bernard Zovighian, Edwards’ CEO. "We are pleased to enter these structural heart therapeutic areas with innovation, world-class science and clinical evidence to provide access to life-saving technologies for patients around the world.”

Edwards anticipates these investments will strengthen its leadership in structural heart innovation and represent long-term growth opportunities. Edwards expects minimal revenue contribution from these acquisitions in 2025. The aggregate upfront purchase price for these strategic investments is approximately $1.2 billion. The acquisitions are subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions, including the receipt of required antitrust and foreign investment approvals.

