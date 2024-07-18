Effortlessly Manage Content with the New Box and Guidewire Cloud-Native Integrations

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that the new Built by Guidewire integrations with Box (NYSE: BOX), the Intelligent Content Cloud, are now available in the Guidewire Marketplace to ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, and PolicyCenter users on Guidewire Cloud.

Box is an intelligent cloud-based platform that allows businesses to securely manage and optimize unstructured data. With centralized client and agent data in Box, insurers can enhance collaboration, shorten claim lifecycles, and simplify document management. The Built by Guidewire Box integrations enable an end-to-end solution for content lifecycle management, connecting the Box Content Cloud with Guidewire.

Insurers using the Box integrations can:

Automatically populate files uploaded to Guidewire into corresponding Box folders, saving time and manual effort;

Reduce processing time and boost customer satisfaction with enhanced insurer productivity and collaboration; and

Ensure advanced security and compliance when managing content.

Built by Guidewire integrations are pre-built and standardized by Guidewire to speed cloud delivery and maintenance. Leveraging the Integration Framework for Guidewire Cloud, developers can implement integrations between InsuranceSuite and third-party apps using multiple APIs, messaging systems, or protocols with ease.

"Insurance companies are facing unprecedented challenges when it comes to organizing, managing, and processing vast amounts of content,” said Perry Rotella, Managing Director of Financial Services, Box. "From policies to claims adjudication files, content is the most important part of your business. By combining Guidewire with the power of Box’s Intelligent Content Cloud, insurers can easily store, organize, and collaborate on their content with peace of mind that it’s secure. Looking ahead, we envision a future where AI-driven insights and automation further transform the insurance industry, driving even greater efficiency and innovation.”

Box’s Intelligent Content Cloud leverages AI to streamline content classification, extraction, and analysis, enabling organizations to uncover valuable insights and automate workflows. Joint customers can utilize Box to automatically categorize and analyze claims documents, extracting critical information such as policy numbers, incident details, and customer data. This powerful capability accelerates claims processing and enhances accuracy, ensuring that customers receive timely and precise responses.

"We are delighted to release our new Built by Guidewire cloud-native integrations to InsuranceSuite with Box,” said Will Murphy, Vice President, Global Technology Alliances, Guidewire. "Box is a true leader in its space and provides a modern, collaborative platform that offers users accessibility, scalability, and a user-friendly interface. The Box Built by Guidewire integrations further streamline content management for our shared customers, saving them time and effort.”

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Built by Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect is designed to help Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance companies revolutionize their operations by connecting them with the largest peer network in the industry. Built by Guidewire apps are standardized integration solutions pre-built and managed by Guidewire that speed the delivery and maintenance of common integrations. These integrations are kept current with the latest product and vendor releases, and leverage Guidewire's Integration Framework and latest third-party technologies, designed to fully align with Guidewire Cloud Standards. Where available, under an optional services agreement, Guidewire can provision, configure, parameterize, maintain, and perform annual upgrades of the integrations for customers.

Today, insurers can access over 260 integrations developed for the Guidewire Marketplace that have been validated for security, quality, and compatibility. The Guidewire Marketplace comprises an ecosystem of powerful yet user-friendly solutions that scale for improved customer experiences.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

