Elanco Animal Health Q2 Earnings Beat; Raises FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) on Monday reported higher loss for the second quarter of the full year on lower revenues. However, on adjusted basis, it reported profit that beat the Street.

The company also raised its full-year guidance.

For the quarter, it reported a loss that widened to to $97 million or $0.20 loss per share from $10 million or $0.02 loss per share of last year.

On adjusted basis, it reported earnings of $90 million or $0.18 per share compared to $191 million or $0.39 per share.

On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Revenues decreased 10 percent to $1.057 billion from $1.175 billion previous year, on commercial shipping blackout period in April resulting from the company's ERP system integration shifting customer purchases to the first quarter. The Street estimate for revenue was $1.04 billion for the quarter. Looking ahead to the full year, the company now expects loss in the range of $170 million to $127 million compared to the previous guidance of $134 million to $98 million loss. The adjusted EPS is now expected in the range of $0.80 to $0.89 compared to $0.76 to $0.83. The Street estimate of EPS is $0.8

Revenue is now expected in the range of $4.35 billion to $4.41 billion. The previous guidance was $4.31 billion to $4.40 billion. The Street estimate for revenue is $4.35 billion.

Looking forward to the next quarter, the company expects loss in the range of $92 million to $69 million. The adjusted EPS is in the range of $0.08 to $0.13. The street estimate for earnings $0.16 per share.

Revenue is expected to be between $1.025 billion to $1.060 billion. The Street estimate is $1.04 billion.

On Friday, shares of Elanco Animal Health closed at $11.65, down 0.51% on the New York Stock Exchange.