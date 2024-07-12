Elanders AB: Quarterly Report January – June 2024

First six months 2024

Net sales amounted to MSEK 6,771 (7,040), which corresponded to an organic net sales reduction of five percent, excluding acquisitions and discontinued operations, and using unchanged exchange rates.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 395 (427), which equaled an adjusted EBITA margin of 5.8 (6.1) percent.

During the period, one-off items of MSEK -73 (-81) were charged to operating result. These mainly referred to structural measures in the USA and China, while the remainder related to acquisition costs and severance pay to the former CFO. The one-off items for the comparison period were mainly attributable to the historical errors earlier noticed in one of the Group’s companies in the North America that were corrected in the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted net result amounted to MSEK 68 (156), corresponding to SEK 1.89 (4.37) per share.

Operating cash flow adjusted for purchase prices for acquisitions increased to MSEK 1,157 (1,049). Operating cash flow including acquisitions amounted to MSEK 141 (1,049).

Cash conversion increased to 120 (117) percent, excluding purchase prices for acquisitions.

In February 2024, Elanders acquired almost 90 percent of the shares in the English company Bishopsgate Newco Ltd. During 2023, the company had net sales of MGBP 27 with very good profitability.

Second quarter 2024

Net sales increased to MSEK 3,503 (3,450), which corresponded to an organic net sales growth that was unchanged compared to the same period last year, excluding acquisitions and discontinued operations, and using unchanged exchange rates.

Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 215 (210), which equaled an adjusted EBITA margin of 6.1 (6.1) percent.

During the period, one-off items of MSEK -47 (-14) were charged to operating result. These referred to structural measures in the USA and severance pay to the former CFO.

Adjusted net result amounted to MSEK 36 (79), corresponding to SEK 0.99 (2.21) per share.

Operating cash flow adjusted for purchase prices for acquisitions amounted to MSEK 516 (536). Operating cash flow including acquisitions amounted to MSEK 20 (536).

Cash conversion amounted to 103 (112) percent, excluding purchase prices for acquisitions.

In April 2024, Elanders acquired the remaining 20 percent of the shares in the American company Bergen Logistics for a purchase price of MUSD 47.

During the second half of the year, Elanders will establish its first contract logistics unit in Thailand for one of the Group’s larger Electronics customers.

