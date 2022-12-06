Elastic Named a Major Player in the 2022 IDC MarketScape Worldwide SIEM

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch, today announced that it has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SIEM 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc# US49029922, November 2022). Download the complimentary report excerpt here.

According to the report, "Elastic is one of the several vendors offering both SIEM and Observability solutions, so it can land new business with either and then expand with the customers’ needs. Elastic uses the same agent to bring in insights for either data pipeline. Additionally, The Elastic Agent enables specific response actions without a separate SOAR.”

The IDC MarketScape’s assessment highlights several key strengths of Elastic Security, including a very involved community that helps support all customers with integrations, detections, and platform knowledge. Additionally, the report noted that the company’s threat research team provides more than 700 detection rules that are mapped to MITRE and over 60 machine learning (ML) models as part of its policy of transparency to place all of its analytics rules in an open GitHub repository, along with its endpoint detection and artifacts.

Elastic Security believes that its unique approach to open, modern security equips teams to prevent, detect, and respond to threats quickly and at cloud scale. Elastic unifies SIEM, endpoint security, and cloud security on a single platform, providing users with a centralized view of their environment.

For more information, read the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SIEM 2022 Vendor Assessment report excerpt and blog.

Supporting Quote:

"Today’s modern security teams require immediate access to a broad range of data sources that provide rich context to accelerate threat detection and investigation, mitigate risks, and protect their business,” said Santosh Krishnan, General Manager, Security Solutions, Elastic. "We believe being named a Major Player in the 2022 IDC MarketScape for SIEM serves as further validation of our commitment to providing customers with a world-class security analytics solution.”

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Elastic:

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) is a leading platform for search-powered solutions. We help organizations, their employees, and their customers accelerate the results that matter. With solutions in Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security, we enhance customer and employee search experiences, keep mission-critical applications running smoothly, and protect against cyber threats. Delivered wherever data lives, in one cloud, across multiple clouds, or on-premise, Elastic enables 19,000+ customers and more than half of the Fortune 500, to achieve new levels of success at scale and on a single platform. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005946/en/