Electrolux AGM Halts Dividend, Approves New Long-Term Share Plan

(RTTNews) - At the Annual General Meeting held in Stockholm on March 25, 2026, AB Electrolux's Income Statement and Balance Sheet, along with the Consolidated Income Statement and Balance Sheet for the Electrolux Group, were adopted. The Board of Directors and the President and CEO were discharged from liability for the fiscal year 2025. In line with the Board's proposal, the Meeting resolved not to distribute any dividend for fiscal year 2025, with available funds carried forward in the new accounts.

Remuneration to the Board was adopted in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal. Directors Yannick Fierling, Geert Follens, Petra Hedengran, Ulla Litzén, Torbjörn Lööf, Daniel Nodhäll, Karin Overbeck, and Michael Rauterkus were re-elected, while Lena Glader and Anko van der Werff were elected as new Directors until the end of the 2027 AGM. Torbjörn Lööf was re-elected as Chair of the Board.

Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was re-elected as auditor until the end of the 2027 AGM, with fees to be paid as incurred. The Board of Directors' Remuneration Report for fiscal year 2025 was approved.

The Meeting authorized the Board to transfer own shares for company acquisitions and to cover costs arising from the previously adopted 2024 share program, with authorizations valid until the 2027 AGM.

The Board's proposal for a performance-based, long-term share program for 2026 was also approved, with the company's expected financial exposure to be hedged through an equity swap agreement with a third party.