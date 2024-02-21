Elevate Customer and Insurer Experiences with New Guidewire Marketplace Apps from Genesys

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, announced the Genesys Cloud™ platform’s new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerators are now available to ClaimCenter and PolicyCenter users in the Guidewire Marketplace.

Policyholders desire convenience and transparency during interactions, whether they need updates on a claim status, payment notification, or are reaching out about a more complex issue. But many insurers cannot scale personalization for their customers due to limited communication channels and lack of self-service options.

The collaboration between Genesys and Guidewire allows insurance companies to create stronger connections with policyholders and increase operational efficiency. The Genesys G2 Connect Accelerators enable insurers working in Guidewire to automatically populate a customer’s claim or policy as soon as a call is received. Policyholders are also empowered to quickly resolve simple requests through self-service options and connect with agents on the communication channel of their choice.

"Our new integration allows insurers to offer secure, auditable, and trackable interactions with customers across all channels,” said Chris Becker, Global Vice President, Architecture and Industry Innovation, Genesys. "Together with Guidewire, we are helping insurance professionals to connect more authentically with their customers driven by the innovation and experience orchestration capabilities of Genesys Cloud.”

Leveraging the AI-powered experience orchestration capabilities of Genesys Cloud, the integrations enable insurers to choose to:

Communicate with policyholders through their preferred channel directly within Guidewire, actively managing each customer interaction;





Personalize interactions with policyholders through automatic data exchange between Genesys and Guidewire, resulting in increased operational efficiency;





Empower policyholders with 24/7 self-service options through voice, digital, and messaging channels for streamlined service; and





Proactively send claim or policy status update notifications to policyholders, fueled by triggers in Guidewire, to reduce costs and customer effort.

"Congratulations to Genesys on the release of its new ClaimCenter and PolicyCenter apps,” said Will Murphy, Vice President, Global Technology Alliances, Guidewire. "Genesys’ technology helps insurers to deliver convenience and personalization to customers, meeting customers where they’re at, reducing effort, and boosting satisfaction and loyalty.”

