Eli Lilly Scores Another Major Win and Lines Up Its Next Blockbuster

Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) name has become somewhat synonymous with its work in diabetes and obesity care. That's understandable. The drugmaker is a leader in these areas, and its most recent medicines, Mounjaro and Zepbound, promise to rack up impressive sales.That said, there is much more to Eli Lilly than its successful efforts in these areas. The company has been looking to break into another challenging field: Alzheimer's disease (AD). Eli Lilly recently got some positive regulatory news on that front.Donanemab has faced numerous trials and tribulations on its regulatory path. Eli Lilly initially sought to earn accelerated approval for the medicine before completing phase 3 studies, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declined to grant that green light. Once the drugmaker completed phase 3 clinical trials, its application was delayed a couple of times, including a few months ago when the FDA decided to convene a panel of experts to discuss whether donanemab should get the nod.