Elon Musk Just Gave Super Micro Computer and Dell Investors a Reason to Cheer

One of the biggest themes in the markets for the last two years has been artificial intelligence (AI).Naturally, famed entrepreneur Elon Musk has found himself at the center of the AI revolution -- and he just gave investors a big reason to seriously consider both Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI).Let's explore how Musk is working with these AI leaders, and assess if these stocks are good buys right now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel