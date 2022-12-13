ELPEDISON Chooses GE Digital Software to Help Ensure Greece’s Access to Reliable Energy

GE Digital, an energy software leader, today announced that ELPEDISON S.A., the first independent energy producer in Greece, has chosen its cloud-based Asset Performance Management (APM) Reliability application to improve the reliability of its combined cycle fleet. The software will be installed at ELPEDISON’s Thisvi and Thessaloniki power plants, making it the first energy company in the country to cover an entire combined cycle plant with digital twin technology.

APM Reliability helps reduce unplanned downtime by predicting equipment issues before they occur. The software provides asset-intensive organizations with operational visibility and a comprehensive set of analytical tools—including digital twin blueprints—to help reduce asset failures, control costs, and increase production availability. From the plant to the enterprise, it’s designed to work across a broad array of assets (fixed, rotating, and non-rotating), equipment types and manufacturers (GE and non-GE), and industries.

This news comes after a recent Bloomberg report citing comments by Greek Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas that his country is predicting a "winter full of challenges…in terms of supply adequacy and energy prices.” It’s important now more than ever that energy companies across the region have the tools they need to ensure access to reliable power.

"We are proud to be the first Greek energy company to adopt artificial intelligence tools to improve the availability of our power plants,” said Silvio Jean, Power Generation Director at ELPEDISON. "Higher availability of the power plants means higher resilience of the Greek power network, reducing the possibility of energy cutoffs. We believe that the new digital technologies will provide an excellent contribution to boost the efficiency in all the company’s processes, bringing value and knowledge to the country and to our final customer.”

The installation of APM Reliability reinforces an already existing strategic relationship between GE and ELPEDISON. In September 2021, GE Gas Power announced the completion of a significant project to modernize the company’s Thessaloniki power plant with upgrades to its power generation assets—consisting of a GE 9F gas turbine and a Franco Tosi-supplied steam turbine—and the installation of GE Digital’s Operations Performance Management (OPM) software. ELPEDISON successfully uses OPM to analyze Thessaloniki’s plant operations and monitor thermal performance to drive improved efficiency and flexibility.

"We’re excited to be expanding our relationship with a leading energy company like ELPEDISON,” said Linda Rae, General Manager of GE Digital’s Power Generation and Oil & Gas business. "Ensuring access to reliable power is important work because the world would slow to a standstill without it. This is where software like APM Reliability comes in because you can’t ensure reliability without it. Software is the solve for this and other aspects of the energy transition.”

GE Digital was recently named a leader in the 2022 Verdantix Green Quadrant for APM Solutions. Earlier this year, the company also achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Energy Competency status based on its APM software. This designation recognizes GE Digital’s expertise in using AWS to build, implement, and integrate technology that helps accelerate the energy transition for energy companies.

More information about GE Digital software for the power generation industry can be found here.

About GE Digital:

GE Digital, an integral part of GE Vernova’s portfolio of energy businesses, is a $1 billion software business putting data to work to accelerate a new era of energy. GE Digital has pioneered technologies like Industrial AI and Digital Twins to serve industries that matter for decarbonization like energy, manufacturing, aviation. Our software drives insights customers need to transform how they create, orchestrate, and consume energy. Over 20,000 customers world-wide use our software to fuel productivity and reliable operations while reducing costs and carbon for a more sustainable world. For more information, visit www.ge.com/digital. GE Vernova, a dynamic accelerator comprised of our Power, Renewable Energy, Digital and Energy Financial Services businesses, focused on supporting customers’ transformations during the global energy transition.

About ELPEDISON:

ELPEDISON, the result of the collaboration between two experts in their respective fields, the Greek Group of Hellenic Energy and the Italian Edison, is a leading company in energy production and the supply of both electricity and natural gas. With a long expertise and solid knowhow, ELPEDISON is a customer-focused energy company that understands the market needs in depth, aspiring to be the leader in the supply of innovative and outstanding energy solutions. With its two privately owned, natural gas-fired combined cycle power plants, ELPEDISON commits itself to one of the most environmentally friendly electricity production processes. The combined cycle state-of-the-art technology used in both ELPEDISON’s power plants, ensures the most efficient use of fossil fuels, achieving an efficiency of about 56%.

ELPEDISON specializes also in Energy Efficiency Services, assisting customers to reduce their energy costs and contribute to sustainable development. Furthermore, it imports large volumes of LNG in the country and is significantly active in the cross-border trading activities, overall contributing to the supply safety and stability of the Greek energy system.

