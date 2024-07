Embraer Q2 Jet Deliveries Down 2.08%

(RTTNews) - Embraer (ERJ) said it delivered 47 jets in the second-quarter of 2024, a decrease of 2.08% from last year.

The company noted that Commercial Aviation was the highlight of the quarter with 19 jets deliveries - or about 170% more quarter-over-quarter. Meanwhile, Executive Jets delivered a solid performance with 27 aircraft while Defense delivered one multi-mission airlift C-390 Millennium.

The company's overall backlog ended at US$21.1 billion, more than 20% higher annually and a 7-year high.