|
25.07.2024 13:58:38
EMCOR Q2 Net Income Rises; Increases 2024 Guidance
(RTTNews) - EMCOR Group (EME) reported net income for the second quarter of $247.6 million, or $5.25 per share, compared to $140.6 million, or $2.95 per share, a year ago. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $3.76, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Revenues were $3.67 billion, an increase of 20.4%, compared to $3.05 billion for the second quarter of 2023. Analysts on average had estimated $3.52 billion in revenue.
EMCOR Group increased full-year 2024 revenue guidance range to $14.5 billion - $15.0 billion, from the prior guidance range of $14.0 billion - $14.5 billion. The company increased full-year 2024 earnings per share guidance range to $19.00 - $20.00, from the prior guidance range of $15.50 - $16.50.
Shares of EMCOR are up 5% in pre-market trade on Thursday.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EMCOR Group Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
24.07.24
|Ausblick: EMCOR Group mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu EMCOR Group Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|EMCOR Group Inc.
|318,80
|-6,07%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Inflationsdaten aus den USA: US-Börsen schließen mit Plus -- ATX und DAX gehen in Grün ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich im Freitagshandel auf grünem Terrain, während der deutsche Leitindex höher stand. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende mit Aufschlägen. Die asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende mit gemischten Vorzeichen.