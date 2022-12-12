Emily Menjou of Exchange Bank Wins ABA Wealth Management Under 40 Award

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) is pleased to announce that Emily Menjou, personal trust fiduciary manager at Exchange Bank, is a recipient of the ABA Under 40 Wealth Management Award presented by the American Banking Association. The award recognizes wealth management and fiduciary professionals who are committed to the highest standards of achievement at work and in their communities. Emily was one of 15 winners from across the country.

Emily Menjou, Personal Trust Fiduciary Manager, Exchange Bank

A resident of Santa Rosa, Emily began her career with Exchange Bank in 2002 and started specializing in trust services in 2007. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration/Finance from Sonoma State University and holds the designation of Certified Trust and Financial Advisor through the Institute of Certified Bankers. Emily is a graduate of Leadership Santa Rosa and a former recipient of the North Bay Business Journal’s Forty under 40 award. She also serves on the board of Made in Santa Rosa Education Foundation and the Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital Foundation and is the past president of the Redwood Empire Estate Planning Council.

"Emily exemplifies the Bank’s culture of attentive, personal service and knowledge and experience of trust administration,” said John Mackey, Exchange Bank, senior vice president, managing director of Investment & Fiduciary Services. "She is very committed to serving the needs of her clients and her local community.”

About Exchange Bank

Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a full-service community bank with assets of $3.43 billion.

Member FDIC — Equal Housing Lender — Equal Opportunity Employer

