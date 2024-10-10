|
10.10.2024 04:09:32
Employers Holdings Names Michael Pedraja CFO
(RTTNews) - Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG), a provider of workers' compensation insurance, said that Michael Pedraja will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (Designate), effective February 3, 2025. He will assume the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective on or about March 31, 2025.
Pedraja succeeds outgoing Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Michael Paquette, who will retire in March 2025.
Pedraja has more than 30-years of experience as a corporate financial services leader in various insurance-related roles.
Most recently, Pedraja served as Group Chief Financial Officer for Ariel Re Services, a leading reinsurance underwriter. His professional career spans roles from Senior Vice President and Treasurer of The Allstate Corporation to insurance-focused Investment Banker at Aon Securities, Barclays and Credit Suisse.
Employers Holdings Inc
|Employers Holdings Inc
|48,20
|0,33%
