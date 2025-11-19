19.11.2025 15:41:19

Enagas Says Partners Of H2med Project Confirm Technical Feasibility Of BarMar Hydrogen Pipeline

(RTTNews) - Enagas SA (ENG.MC) announced Wednesday that the partners of the H2med project have confirmed the technical feasibility of the BarMar hydrogen pipeline connecting Barcelona and Marseille following the completion of the comprehensive geotechnical and engineering studies.

The BarMar project is accelerating and entering a new phase after the campaigns of summer 2025 and of 2024 confirmed that the proposed corridor for the BarMar hydrogen pipeline is viable from an engineering perspective. The study found no major physical constraints along the routes, and all identified infrastructure crossings are considered feasible.

H2med will be Europe's first major hydrogen corridor and will connect hydrogen networks from the Iberian Peninsula to North-West Europe.

The European corridor H2med project has successfully finalized its first in-depth assessment of the BarMar route. This includes engineering analyses conducted by experts, which were carried out following extensive geophysical survey campaigns.

This new visibility allows the partners to continue making progress in the project's overall schedule, under which the Commercial Operation Date (COD) of BarMar is now specified for 2032 as well as the COD of the CelZa project.

