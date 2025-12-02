02.12.2025 08:44:55

Endeavour Mining Unveils 2026-2030 Exploration Outlook

(RTTNews) - Endeavour Mining plc (EDV.L, EDV.TO, EDVMF) announced a new exploration outlook that aims to discover between 12 and 15 million ounces (Moz) of mineral resources over the five-year period from 2026 to 2030, at an average discovery cost of less than $40 per ounce.

The company's 2026-2030 Exploration Programme will involve a total expenditure of approximately $540 million. The discovery target includes 6-9Moz through near-mine exploration and a further 6Moz through greenfield discoveries, with expectations of identifying two to three new greenfield projects that could evolve into cornerstone assets for Endeavour.

The new programme builds on the success of Endeavour's two previous exploration campaigns conducted between 2016 and 2025, which delivered 20.7Moz of measured and indicated resources. That achievement represented 2.4 times production depletion at an industry-leading discovery cost of less than $25 per ounce.

Exploration continues to underpin Endeavour's organic growth strategy and remains a core capital allocation priority. The company expects its average annual exploration spend to exceed $100 million over the 2026-2030 period, reinforcing its commitment to resource replacement and long-term growth.

As part of the programme, Endeavour's brownfield exploration is targeting 6-9Moz of mineral resources at a discovery cost of less than $40 per ounce. This will involve screening approximately 50 targets across 7,000km² of exploration tenure in Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Burkina Faso. Focused on areas surrounding existing operations, the brownfield programme is designed to replace ounces depleted through production, extend mine lives, and maintain or improve reserve and resource grades to ensure consistently high ore quality.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09:53 Commerzbank-Depot: In diese US-Aktien hat das Finanzhaus im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
01.12.25 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
01.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.12.25 November 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
30.11.25 KW 48: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX legen zu -- Asiens Märkte schließen zurückhaltend
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Dienstag im Verlauf fester. Anleger in Fernost wagten sich derweil nicht recht aus ihrer Deckung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen